Twitter 2.0: Elon Musk shut down the company's offices after hundreds of employees quit

Two weeks ago, Twitter offices remained shut as Elon Musk laid-off half of the company's workforce, and employees were asked to stay away in the interest of their own safety as well as that of Twitter systems and data. An email was used to inform employees whether they would be retained or not.

Among the ones who were retained, hundreds of employees quit this Thursday following a Musk email asking them to sign up to work long hours at high intensity and put in exceptional performances. Elon Musk, who had set a 5 pm deadline through a Google form, did not anticipate that hundreds would not take up such a role.

What happened on Thursday evening at Twitter

As the clock struck five, hundreds of employees took to internal Slack to post farewell messages and say their goodbyes, The Verge reported. According to The New York Times, others who had joined through video conferencing began to hang up after the deadline, even as Musk was speaking.

Twitter roughly had 2,900 employees after the first layoff, and employees told The Verge that so many were walking out that they expected the platform to crumble soon. Former Twitter vice President, Bruce Daisley, told the BBC, that former engineers predicted that the platform could fail as soon as Monday.