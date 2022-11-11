Elon Musk tells Twitter staff about possible bankruptcy, top executives leave

Advertising revenues have dropped across social media companies such as Meta and YouTube amidst fears of inflation. Although Twitter's advertisement business contributes little to its revenue stream, the flow of money has declined severely after Musk's takeover. Multiple brands have paused their advertisements on the platform with little clarity on the content moderation policy on the platform.

The exodus of top executives

Musk had deputed Yoel Roth, the head of safety and integrity, and Robin Wheeler, the head of client solutions at Twitter, to speak to advertisers in a live stream in an attempt to resume advertising. However, a day later, after Musk's all-hands meeting, Roth and Wheeler both quit the company.

Chief Information Security officer Lea Kissner, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty also left the company earlier in the day, The Guardian said in its report.

Although the possibility of bankruptcy might be a reason for the departure, Musk's management style might also contribute to the decision to quit. Since his arrival, Musk has redrawn Twitter's policies for its employees, asking them to put in 12-hour shifts and reiterating at the all-hands meeting that everybody must work from an office or leave.

Drawing FTC's ire

Last week, Twitter reduced its workforce by half, putting severe pressure on its staff on how it would handle content moderation workload. However, the recent departure of some of the heads of the departments has drawn the ire of the Federal Trades Commission (FTC), the second this year.