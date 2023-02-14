Twitter is now showing everybody mostly Elon Musk's tweets

Twitter: Working for the boss

The timing of the change is suspicious as Musk spent time with engineers at Twitter's headquarters over the weekend trying to figure out why his tweets were not reaching out to his followers.

Long day at Twitter HQ with eng team



Two significant problems mostly addressed:



1. Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, resulting in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all. Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird).… https://t.co/oMW54chhRz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

Musk has nearly 129 million followers on the platform. However, as per publicly available data on his tweet impressions, the number is rather low.

When one of the remaining principal engineers at the company offered a possible explanation for the low interaction, Musk allegedly fired him. As per The Verge's previous report, the engineer pointed out to Google Trends data where Musk enjoyed a score of 100 in April 2022 which has since dropped to a meager nine now.

While that seems like a plausible explanation, Musk, as the boss at Twitter, probably did not take it well that his popularity had waned in the aftermath of buying the social media platform. Instead, the platform seems to have been overloading user feeds with Musk's words of wisdom like "Well said" or "Agreed".

Unlike the Twitter outage that happened recently, this move was clearly not accidental with Elon Musk himself tweeting this meme, a few hours ago.