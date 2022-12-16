Twitter Spaces shut down after suspended journalists confront Musk
In a move to cut off journalists from revealing the flight data of his jet Elon Musk suspended a number of them from Twitter. The journalists found they could access the audio feature on the site, known as Spaces. Musk found the journalist on the site and joined them in a Spaces room, he left soon after. He then disabled the feature, denying anyone access.
This news was reported in Bloomberg News
In a statement on Twitter, the site's owner, Elon Musk, said of the shutdown, that the company was repairing some code, and the service should be up tomorrow.
In a move that seems something out of an autocrat's playbook, earlier in the evening Musk had suspended the accounts for seven days of reporters from a number of reputable news organizations.
Musk had claimed the suspensions were do to alleged exposure of the flight paths of Musk's jet, and disclosing those locations on Twitter.
There was a move by BuzzFeed News reporter to go live on Twitter Spaces, to discuss the recent bans of journalists. These bans were unannounced to either the journalists or the publications where they report.
The BuzzFeed reporter was joined by two other journalists, who could no long tweet, or see their previous tweets. They did however, have access to the audio service Spaces.
When this Spaces session amassed thousands of listeners, Musk himself joined the room. Musk complained that anyone who doxxes - gives out information on another person's location - will be suspended.
In an effort to explain that they had not offered any real-time data on the billionaires flight the journalists took turns speaking. But Musk had already left the session. The peak attendance for the call rose to 40,000 and more listeners.
While the session was still going Twitter Spaces went down, which disconnected everyone, as the BuzzFeed reporter later said in a tweet.
In the European Union the whole incident raised red flags, as regulators and politicians are getting ready to write new rules on digital content and media freedom.
In a Tweet just last night, the European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said "News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon."
This is a developing story, and will be updated as it develops.
Tire recycling is a relatively new concept and needs to be encouraged since we will soon be producing five billion end-of-life tires every year.