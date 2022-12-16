Twitter Spaces shut down after suspended journalists confront Musk

This news was reported in Bloomberg News

In a statement on Twitter, the site's owner, Elon Musk, said of the shutdown, that the company was repairing some code, and the service should be up tomorrow.

In a move that seems something out of an autocrat's playbook, earlier in the evening Musk had suspended the accounts for seven days of reporters from a number of reputable news organizations.

Musk had claimed the suspensions were do to alleged exposure of the flight paths of Musk's jet, and disclosing those locations on Twitter.

There was a move by BuzzFeed News reporter to go live on Twitter Spaces, to discuss the recent bans of journalists. These bans were unannounced to either the journalists or the publications where they report.

The BuzzFeed reporter was joined by two other journalists, who could no long tweet, or see their previous tweets. They did however, have access to the audio service Spaces.

When this Spaces session amassed thousands of listeners, Musk himself joined the room. Musk complained that anyone who doxxes - gives out information on another person's location - will be suspended.