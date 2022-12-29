Twitter suffers global outage, remains unavailable for thousands of users

Works for me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

The incident, which seems to have been resolved later, brought to the fore fears about what the social media site would be like after Musk became CEO and brought in his cost-cutting measures.

Twitter at risk of breakdowns

As an internet-based service, Twitter is always at risk of not being available to its users. However, following Musk's decision to lay off nearly half the staff at the social media company, many teams were left with skeletal staff.

While The Guardian reported that these layoffs occurred in the departments that covered human rights, machine learning ethics, curation, and accessibility, last month, a Washington Post report quoted a former employee who said that six critical systems did not have any engineers.

On Christmas Eve, Musk boasted in a tweet that the service was running,

Even after I disconnected one of the more sensitive server racks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2022

So, the unavailability of the service could easily have been attributed to Musk's cost-cutting measures that he has been implementing since he took over in October and which he claims have moved the company away from the risk of bankruptcy.

What caused the breakdown, then?

According to details available with Downdetector.com, the majority of the users faced troubles accessing the website, while only a fraction of users had issues when using the app.

Isik Mater, the director of research at NetBlocks, an internet monitoring service, told The New York Times that the problem faced by users was widespread and seen in multiple countries. According to Mater, Twitter's application programming interface (API) was affected, which served the mobile app and many aspects of the desktop site.