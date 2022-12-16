Twitter suspends its rival Mastodon’s account after a tweet about Elon’s jet

The first two weeks post Musk's buyout saw more than a million people join Mastodon taking its total user count to 1.6 million. This is surely a trickle compared to Twitter's 238 million, but recent actions from Twitter might see more people make a move.

Twitter adds "doxxing" to its privacy policy

According to The Verge, the suspension of the Mastodon account happened somewhere between Thursday 12 and 6 PM ET, and internet archives show that the account tweeted a link to @Elonjet's Mastodon account.

For those who are unaware, Twitter suspended Elonjet, an account with over 500,000 followers as well as the account of its owner Jack Sweeney on Wednesday. Although there are no official statements from Twitter on these suspensions, one can guess that these were done under Twitter's new privacy policy that includes doxxing.

According to a CNN report, doxxing refers to the practice of sharing someone's home address or personal information online. As Interesting Engineering has previously reported, the Elonjet account uses information from the ADS-B exchange, a database of active flights in the world. This information is already in the public domain.

With the recent suspension, Musk-led Twitter has gone back from his own statement on the issue.