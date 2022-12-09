Elon Musk says Twitter will free up 1.5 billion inactive accounts soon

It will also be good news for anyone who wants to join the platform but discovers that the account name they want has already been taken by someone else or by another company.

Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Moments later, Musk qualified his initial tweet because many of these accounts appear to be "obvious deletions with no tweets and no log-in for years." They are, in other words, clearly dead accounts.

These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

This news should be no surprise to anyone familiar with Twitter's current terms and conditions.

Regarding inactive accounts, Twitter clearly states that "We encourage people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account. To keep your account active, be sure to log in at least every 6 months. Accounts may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity."

Forewarned is forearmed.

So, how will Twitter determine which accounts to target?

Once again, Twitter has made this crystal clear in its policy on inactive accounts.

"Inactivity is based on logging in. Please note that you may not be able to tell whether an account is currently inactive, as not all signs of account activity are publicly visible," Twitter declares.

If you run a business and have been trying to get a Twitter account that matches your branding, you already have a means of getting your hands on said Twitter handle.