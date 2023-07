As the world waits with bated breath for the impending cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, it seems that the two are headed for a legal battle first.

An attorney at Musk-owned Twitter sent an email to Zuckerberg after the latter launched ‘text-based conversation’ app Threads yesterday, in direct competition to the blue bird app.

The email, which was first reported by Semafor, says, “Based on recent reports regarding your recently launched “Threads” app, Twitter has serious concerns that Meta Platforms (Meta) has engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”