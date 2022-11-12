Twitter: Verifying ‘Jesus’ and ‘Satan’ may have led to halting of paid blue tick marks

"Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include "parody" in their name, not just in bio," Elon Musk, the new chief, wrote on Friday.

"To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok."

Later in the thread of tweets, he declared that the company is adding "a 'Parody' subscript to clarify."

Earlier, only verified accounts of public figures, including journalists, legislators, and well-known people, could own the popular blue check mark.

But this week, Twitter launched a membership option that is available to anyone willing to pay in order to help Musk's battle to keep advertisers.

It began with 'Jesus' and continued with 'Satan'

The internet broke to laughter with parody accounts flashing their blue tick checks.

On Wednesday, a parody account faking to be Jesus Christ received a blue check mark from Twitter. This came as a surprise as Musk is a well-known critic of impersonations on social media.

As the news developed during that day, another spoof account, Satan, bragged about his verifications on Thursday. "At last, I am verified," the account posted.

A lot of parody accounts that spoof world personalities and others have been confirmed, causing even more havoc for Twitter users and those who work there.

Even though the parody accounts may appear funny, they are also causing people to worry after verified accounts of Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Tony Blair, and Elon Musk himself.

Due to the sensitivity of some tweets sent from these accounts, Twitter probably brought back the "official" verification badge to signify genuine accounts.