Twitter has a “dick-pic-bot” which scours the social media platform in search of phallic-shaped pictures and then flags them.

While there has been no official communication regarding the said bot by Twitter, CEO Elon Musk admitted as much in a tweet:

Your account was labeled as NSFW by our dick pic bot on 6/26, because you posted media with nudity from Pride parades.



Corrective action is to label the individual posts as NSFW, rather than the whole account. Should be fixed now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

Musk was replying to a Twitter user who had asked why his posts were getting shadowbanned. The SpaceX CEO further revealed that the bot sometimes thinks that pictures of rockets are dicks, “which is … crazy of course,” added Musk.

Twitter user @farzyness tweeted “Whoever comes up with the best name for the bot wins a free sub,” to which Musk replied: “Hotdog detector.”