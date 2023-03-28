Twitter's 'For You' page to show tweets only from verified accounts, says Elon Musk

The 'For You' recommendations were introduced by Twitter earlier this year to replace the 'Home' and 'Latest' feeds on the social media platform. Before he acquired Twitter last year, Musk had accused Twitter's algorithm of manipulating users. Post his purchase, though, Musk had changed many things on the social media platform and now promoting Twitter Blue subscribers seems to be the company's core goal.

Content from verified accounts only

In a recent tweet, Musk said that under the company's new policy, only verified accounts will be eligible for recommendations in the For You feed.

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.



The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.



Voting in polls will require verification for same reason. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Musk added that this method is the only way to address AI bot swarms taking over the platform. Readers might remember that Musk had made the number of bots a significant issue, even rescinding back from the original $44 billion offer for Twitter last year. However, after a relatively short court drama, Musk agreed to stick to his initial offer but has not been able to provide many details on how he is addressing the bots issue now that he is the CEO.

In a follow-up tweet, though, Musk added that the above policy would not apply to verified bot accounts as long as they follow Twitter's terms and do not impersonate a human. Musk has previously said that paid verification increases the costs of making bots by 10,000 percent and makes it easier to identify them. If Musk is against bots on Twitter, then paid bots shouldn't be exempt, but they are.