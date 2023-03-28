Trending
ChatGPT-4
Solar System 2.0
Changpeng Zhao
3D Printed Hotel
Brain Modulation Device
EV expedition
Tesla's supercharger network

Twitter's 'For You' page to show tweets only from verified accounts, says Elon Musk

Is content discovery as good as dead on Musk's platform?
Ameya Paleja
| Mar 28, 2023 03:14 AM EST
Created: Mar 28, 2023 03:14 AM EST
culture
Twitter Verified icon with Elon Musk in the background
Twitter Verified icon with Elon Musk in the background

Nur Photo/Getty 

Elon Musk-led Twitter is bringing about a sea change in how content is visible to users on the platform. In about a fortnight from now, users will only be able to see content from verified accounts in their 'For You' recommendations. Under Musk, verified accounts on Twitter will soon be only essentially those that pay a monthly subscription fee or company or government entity.

The 'For You' recommendations were introduced by Twitter earlier this year to replace the 'Home' and 'Latest' feeds on the social media platform. Before he acquired Twitter last year, Musk had accused Twitter's algorithm of manipulating users. Post his purchase, though, Musk had changed many things on the social media platform and now promoting Twitter Blue subscribers seems to be the company's core goal.

Content from verified accounts only

In a recent tweet, Musk said that under the company's new policy, only verified accounts will be eligible for recommendations in the For You feed.

Musk added that this method is the only way to address AI bot swarms taking over the platform. Readers might remember that Musk had made the number of bots a significant issue, even rescinding back from the original $44 billion offer for Twitter last year. However, after a relatively short court drama, Musk agreed to stick to his initial offer but has not been able to provide many details on how he is addressing the bots issue now that he is the CEO.

In a follow-up tweet, though, Musk added that the above policy would not apply to verified bot accounts as long as they follow Twitter's terms and do not impersonate a human. Musk has previously said that paid verification increases the costs of making bots by 10,000 percent and makes it easier to identify them. If Musk is against bots on Twitter, then paid bots shouldn't be exempt, but they are.

Most Popular

Moreover, starting April 1, Twitter is also dismantling its legacy verified checkmarks given to users, largely prominent people or businesses in the pre-Musk era. These users are now asked to pay the subscription fee if they want to retain these coveted ticks or risk losing their handles in a sea of impersonators.

When Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he said that the acquisition was not about the money. After a series of job cuts and many months later, it now looks that the social media platform is all about making money and raising the figures in the bottom line.

User experience and content discovery do not seem to be a priority anymore.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
Oracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's how

From robot dogs to AI and a train that could take you to Mars, the Oracle's industry labs showcase a vision of a sustainable future.

Sade Agard | 9/28/2022
How did we get to the Moon? Propulsion technology and the space shuttles
sciencepremiumHow did we get to the Moon? Propulsion technology and the space shuttles
Matthew S. Williams| 12/4/2022
Alien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanets
innovationpremiumAlien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanets
Deena Theresa| 8/22/2022
More Stories
culture
Fake image alert: AI used to create images of events that never happened
Ameya Paleja| 3/28/2023
culture
AI could impact up to 80 percent of jobs in the US and EU, show studies
Ameya Paleja| 3/28/2023
culture
Naked Venus statue found in Roman garbage dump in France
Nergis Firtina| 3/28/2023