Twitter's 'For You' page to show tweets only from verified accounts, says Elon Musk
Elon Musk-led Twitter is bringing about a sea change in how content is visible to users on the platform. In about a fortnight from now, users will only be able to see content from verified accounts in their 'For You' recommendations. Under Musk, verified accounts on Twitter will soon be only essentially those that pay a monthly subscription fee or company or government entity.
The 'For You' recommendations were introduced by Twitter earlier this year to replace the 'Home' and 'Latest' feeds on the social media platform. Before he acquired Twitter last year, Musk had accused Twitter's algorithm of manipulating users. Post his purchase, though, Musk had changed many things on the social media platform and now promoting Twitter Blue subscribers seems to be the company's core goal.
Content from verified accounts only
In a recent tweet, Musk said that under the company's new policy, only verified accounts will be eligible for recommendations in the For You feed.
Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023
The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.
Voting in polls will require verification for same reason.
Musk added that this method is the only way to address AI bot swarms taking over the platform. Readers might remember that Musk had made the number of bots a significant issue, even rescinding back from the original $44 billion offer for Twitter last year. However, after a relatively short court drama, Musk agreed to stick to his initial offer but has not been able to provide many details on how he is addressing the bots issue now that he is the CEO.
In a follow-up tweet, though, Musk added that the above policy would not apply to verified bot accounts as long as they follow Twitter's terms and do not impersonate a human. Musk has previously said that paid verification increases the costs of making bots by 10,000 percent and makes it easier to identify them. If Musk is against bots on Twitter, then paid bots shouldn't be exempt, but they are.
Moreover, starting April 1, Twitter is also dismantling its legacy verified checkmarks given to users, largely prominent people or businesses in the pre-Musk era. These users are now asked to pay the subscription fee if they want to retain these coveted ticks or risk losing their handles in a sea of impersonators.
well this is going to be fun… pic.twitter.com/sMab5OvAXa— Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) March 26, 2023
When Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he said that the acquisition was not about the money. After a series of job cuts and many months later, it now looks that the social media platform is all about making money and raising the figures in the bottom line.
User experience and content discovery do not seem to be a priority anymore.
