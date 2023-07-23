Twitter’s logo will soon be an X, tweets Elon Musk

Twitter’s logo will soon be an X, tweets Elon MuskAnd all the birds will disappear.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 23, 2023 07:53 AM ESTCreated: Jul 23, 2023 07:53 AM ESTcultureElon Musk doing an X sign.Elon Musk/ Twitter Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.According to a tweet on Elon Musk’s official account on Sunday, the platform will be changing its logo to an “X” and all the birds will be disappearing.Musk said: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023In the same series of tweets, Musk posted “Paint It Black,” and proceeded to launch a user poll to “Change default platform color to black.”“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” he added.“Like this but X,” he explained in a note featuring an illustration of the iconic bird silhouette but against a black background. See Also Related Twitter Inc., is dead after being merged into Elon Musk's X Corp Listen: Elon Musk's Twitter Spaces to reveal more about new xAI venture Elon Musk discusses his ‘painful’ Twitter journey in an interview with BBC Musk has made some significant changes to the site after acquiring it for $44 billion in late October. He drastically cut staff and oversaw controversial policy changes which have led to frequent service disruptions.For instance in February of 2023, Twitter was showing everybody mostly Elon Musk's tweets. Then in July of 2023, Musk enacted temporary post reading limits that proved unpopular with all users.More recently, a court filing from April 4 revealed that Twitter has been merged into X Corp and is owned by X Holdings Corp. The change was reportedly in the works since April 2022, when Musk made his $44 billion offer for Twitter. Back then, Musk registered X Holdings I, II, and III in the state of Delaware to acquire the social media platform. X Holdings II was to merge with Twitter, while III would take on the loan to finance the purchase and Holdings I would give Musk the ownership control over the entity.Since then the billionaire has also said time and time again that Twitter could be at risk of filing for bankruptcy as the platform still has a negative cash flow due to a 50 percent drop in advertising revenue and heavy debt loads.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You DARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'Ask not for whom the eVTOLs…Quantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this yearINNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technologyThe worst case Starlink scenario? We could be 'right on the edge' of Kessler syndromeThis space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbitJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenPlasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closerJames Webb Space Telescope observes massive kilonova explosion for first timeArtemis I: Space experts tell us why NASA's mission will make history Job Board