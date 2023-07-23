Twitter’s logo will soon be an X, tweets Elon Musk

According to a tweet on Elon Musk’s official account on Sunday, the platform will be changing its logo to an “X” and all the birds will be disappearing.

Musk said: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

In the same series of tweets, Musk posted “Paint It Black,” and proceeded to launch a user poll to “Change default platform color to black.”

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” he added.

“Like this but X,” he explained in a note featuring an illustration of the iconic bird silhouette but against a black background.