Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, is set to take charge at the social media platform today, a move that will see owner Elon Musk shift his focus back to Tesla and his other companies. The incoming CEO is also bringing in an associate from her previous employment to handle business operations at Twitter, the Wall Street Journal reported.

After Elon Musk made Twitter private last year, Yaccarino's arrival is expected to bring advertisers back onto the social media platform. Musk had hoped that his plans to generate revenues through Twitter Blue subscriptions would be sufficient to power the company to profits.