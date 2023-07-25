TwitterX: Possible lawsuits loom over Elon Musk as Meta and Microsoft hold rights to 'X'

Twitterati drawing parallels between the microblogging website and a very famous pornsite, Xvideos, might not be the last of Twitter’s problems. It seems like the platform, now rebranded to X, might run into legal problems over its logo and new name in the near future.

Given that its rival companies like Meta and Microsoft, among a hundred others, have already trademarked the letter X in one way or another, this could be a point of contention with X.

US has over 900 trademarks for X

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben said he counted over 900 live trademark registrations for the letter X in the US among a wide range of industries, reported Reuters.