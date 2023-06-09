Two days after SEC crackdown, Binance prepares to halt dollar trade

Days after one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, Binance Holdings Ltd., was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company announced that it is suspending USD deposits and notifying customers that they will no longer be able to use US dollars to buy crypto on their platform as early as June 13, 2023.

The SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have investigated the crypto exchange platform for alleged violations of financial laws in the US, reported Interesting Engineering on Tuesday. SEC and CFTC have alleged that crypto platforms, like Binance and Coinbase, mishandled customer funds and misled investors.