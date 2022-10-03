The first Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton will be auctioned in Hong Kong in November
The actual T. rex for sale!
The skeleton of the “king of the tyrant lizards,” Tyrannosaurus Rex, will go to auction on November 30 at Christie’s in Hong Kong. The fossils of the dinosaur are expected to be sold for as much as $25 million according to Christie's.
Named Shen for now, the new owner of the 3,000-pound (1,400 kilograms) skeleton will get exclusive naming rights and be able to change it after purchase. Shen is 40 feet (12.2 meters) long, 15 feet (4.6 m) tall, and 6.8 feet (2.1 m) wide.
According to Christie’s, this will be the first time a T. rex skeleton has ever been sold at an auction in Asia.
The skeleton will be displayed at the Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall in Singapore before it gets auctioned at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, for those who’d like to see Shen for one last time before it’s owned by someone else.
“It is an honour to be entrusted with the first auction in Asia of a T. rex skeleton – a groundbreaking moment for the market in the region. This is a world-class specimen for museums and institutions, and its auction in Hong Kong in November offers an unprecedented opportunity for APAC collectors to own an exceptional piece of our global natural history. Shen the T. rex significantly diversifies our Hong Kong Autumn Auction sale offerings this year, following in the footsteps of two outstanding dinosaur skeletons auctioned at Christie’s in New York – STAN the T. rex, which sold for a record-breaking US$31.8 million in 2020, and most recently this May, The Raptor, which sold for US$12.4 million. We have witnessed a growing demand in the region for objects of historical significance, and we sincerely look forward to engaging museums, institutions, collectors, and the general public around the world for this remarkable opportunity,” said. Francis Belin, President of Christie's Asia Pacific.
Shen the T. rex was revealed in the USA, in McCone County, Montana, in the Hell Creek Formation. It is estimated that the iconic dinosaur lived approximately 68 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period.
“From its surging, bloodthirsty stance, to its remarkable preservation, this is one of the most scientifically studied T. rex skeletons to come to auction. After the unforgettable, record-breaking sale of STAN at Christie’s New York in 2020, it is a thrill and an immense privilege for us to be trusted with the sale of another wonderous T. rex skeleton,” James Hyslop, Head of Science & Natural History, Christie’s, added.
Back on July 28 of this year, a relative of T. rex was auctioned in New York. Expected to be sold at $5 million to $8 million, the 76 million-year-old skeleton was sold for $6.1 million, according to New York Times.
Now the actual T. rex is expected to be sold at almost five times more than its recently sold relative. We will see what the sophisticated collectors offer this million-year-old giant.