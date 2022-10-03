The first Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton will be auctioned in Hong Kong in November

According to Christie’s, this will be the first time a T. rex skeleton has ever been sold at an auction in Asia.

The skeleton will be displayed at the Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall in Singapore before it gets auctioned at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, for those who’d like to see Shen for one last time before it’s owned by someone else.

“It is an honour to be entrusted with the first auction in Asia of a T. rex skeleton – a groundbreaking moment for the market in the region. This is a world-class specimen for museums and institutions, and its auction in Hong Kong in November offers an unprecedented opportunity for APAC collectors to own an exceptional piece of our global natural history. Shen the T. rex significantly diversifies our Hong Kong Autumn Auction sale offerings this year, following in the footsteps of two outstanding dinosaur skeletons auctioned at Christie’s in New York – STAN the T. rex, which sold for a record-breaking US$31.8 million in 2020, and most recently this May, The Raptor, which sold for US$12.4 million. We have witnessed a growing demand in the region for objects of historical significance, and we sincerely look forward to engaging museums, institutions, collectors, and the general public around the world for this remarkable opportunity,” said. Francis Belin, President of Christie's Asia Pacific.