Fasting in space? UAE astronaut aboard ISS sees 16 sunsets daily

41-year-old Alneyadi isn't living on a different planet but isn't technically on Earth either. As you read this, Alneyadi is traveling at 17,000 miles (27,600 kilometers) per hour onboard the International Space Station (ISS) as the second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.

His scheduled six-month-long stay at the ISS presents an opportunity to discuss the future of religious practices in the space age.

How astronauts follow religions in space

While faith is a personal matter that no space agency or government needs to dictate terms about, how to observe it or follow religious practices while in space is something that warrants a much larger discussion.

The interpretation of religious texts and practices is often done by religious leaders who now have a new challenge since the world is rapidly changing.

This is not something that has gained attention due to Alneyadi's trip. Way back in 2007, Malaysian astronaut Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor was the first practicing Muslim to stay on the ISS.

The country's national Islamic council offered him relief from kneeling on the ground while praying - a tough feat to achieve when in zero gravity.

Zero gravity and multiple sunrises can change the perception of day for an astronaut Elen11/iStock

Quite a number of astronauts have been Jewish, who, as per religious practices, need to observe Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. This usually falls on a Saturday when an individual refrains from all work-related activity.

This is hard to imagine on the ISS, where astronauts are tasked with conducting hundreds of experiments or carrying out maintenance activities during their stay.