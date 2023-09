Modern technology has made our lives more convenient but also more exposed. From smart homes to smart cars, we are constantly being watched by cameras and sensors.

One of the latest innovations in this trend is the use of autonomous delivery robots by Uber Eats, which started in June 2022 in parts of Los Angeles. The ride-hailing giant partnered with Serve Robotics, a startup that makes self-driving robots, to deliver food to customers in Los Angeles.

However, the increasing presence of these delivery robots from Serve and another company, Coco, has become a contentious subject in the city. They are a frequent topic of discussion on community social media platforms like Nextdoor and Reddit. In fact, a TikTok and YouTube account called FilmTheRobotsLA has gained a significant following by documenting these robots navigating sidewalks, sometimes obstructing pedestrians and pets, and even getting stuck in the middle of sidewalks and roads.