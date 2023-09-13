UFO expert unveils 'alien corpses' in Mexico Congress

In a bizarre turn of events that unfolded in Mexico City, two bodies claiming to be of aliens were displayed in the country's Congress by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan.

Two corpses believed to be around 1,100 years old were displayed in windowed boxes for the members of Congress to examine on September 12. The specimens, found in 2017, were unearthed from Cusco, Peru, according to Mexican media.

Maussan, who has directed research into extraterrestrial occurrences for decades, stood alongside other scientists to reveal two bodies at San Lazaro legislative palace in Mexico City in what he dubbed a 'watershed' event.

The attendees also included Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director and former US Navy pilot, who has claimed alien sightings during his missions in the past.