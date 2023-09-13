UFO expert unveils 'alien corpses' in Mexico Congress

UFO expert unveils 'alien corpses' in Mexico CongressResearchers claim that 30 percent of their genetic composition is still 'unknown'.Jijo Malayil| Sep 13, 2023 03:13 PM ESTCreated: Sep 13, 2023 03:13 PM ESTcultureOne of the speimens dicoveredYoutube Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a bizarre turn of events that unfolded in Mexico City, two bodies claiming to be of aliens were displayed in the country's Congress by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan. Two corpses believed to be around 1,100 years old were displayed in windowed boxes for the members of Congress to examine on September 12. The specimens, found in 2017, were unearthed from Cusco, Peru, according to Mexican media. Maussan, who has directed research into extraterrestrial occurrences for decades, stood alongside other scientists to reveal two bodies at San Lazaro legislative palace in Mexico City in what he dubbed a 'watershed' event.The attendees also included Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director and former US Navy pilot, who has claimed alien sightings during his missions in the past. See Also Related 'Non-human biologics', 'Transparency' dominate US Congressional hearing on UFOs Pentagon launches official website for UFO sightings Scientists dispute Professor Avi Loeb's claims he found alien technology Under oath, Maussan presented his findings to representatives of the Mexican and US governments. He said that the UFO specimen had recently been examined at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), where researchers had been able to get DNA proof using radiocarbon dating. According to it, 30 percent of their genetic composition is still 'unknown.'"These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines and were later fossilized", Maussan told attendees under oath.Humanoid in shape The corpses displayed an anatomy roughly similar to a human being with a head, a pair of eyes, two arms, and two legs. However, other traits, like a retractable neck and a giant head, are more 'typical of birds'. One visible stark difference was that their hands only had three fingers to them. According to Maussan, close examinations have revealed that the specimens also displayed solid and light bones and no teeth. Furthermore, the team submitted X-rays of the model to people present to claim that one of the corpses had 'eggs inside' it and the presence of implants that were made of rare metals like Osmium and Cadmium. Osmium is one of the rarest and most precious metals found on Earth. International scientists have now requested the Mexican government to allow the community to examine the specimens to verify the claims. During the meeting, Abraham Avi Loeb, the Director of the Harvard Astronomy Department, raised a similar request in a video call.This was not the first time Maussan had claimed the discovery of an extraterrestrial organism. 2015 saw the release of another mummified body that Jaime Maussan claimed was extraterrestrial. The remains were discovered close to the Nazca Lines, which are geoglyphs in Peru that are 50 to 1200 feet long. The claims were later debunked after remains were found of a human infant. Open dialogueThe event gained significance as the United States recently launched an official website to catalog Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) sightings from government and military personnel. The All-Domain Resolution Office (AARO) will manage the portal under the Department of Defence. A veteran of the US Air Force and the intelligence community had testified that the US government may be hiding a "multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program" during a Congressional subcommittee meeting on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) in July 2023. During the congressional hearing, David Fravor, a US Navy aviator and a witness to the Tic-Tac-like-flying object captured on camera over the Pacific in 2004, claimed that the country has a "non-human spacecraft". He also stated that certain non-human biologics were retrieved when asked if the spaceship was crewed.More details regarding multiple UFO sightings over decades are expected to be declassified and released, which may help us understand the reality behind such claims. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Webb validates Hubble's universe expansion rate measurementsWhat is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it?New developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itSingle-blade wind turbine works at wind speeds of 157 mphUFO report: NASA reveals the results of 2022 UFO panel studyEarth's health is depleting on six of nine parametersHow carbon atoms combine is a vital clue to origin of life12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outChinese researchers create dancing microrobots using lasers Job Board