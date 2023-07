Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, also known as UFOs, are about to get their biggest public hearing yet with a major congressional hearing, starting next week.

The announcement was made by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), the committee’s chairman, via Twitter on July 17, 2023. “The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on UAPs on Wednesday, 7/26,” Burchett wrote. “We're done with the cover-ups.”

The decision to hold the hearing comes in the wake of unconfirmed claims made by a former intelligence official, David Grusch, stating that the U.S. military had possibly discovered crashed alien spacecraft. In response to these claims, Republican lawmakers have vowed to investigate UAPs further. However, the Pentagon has refuted these claims.