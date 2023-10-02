UK civil servants square off with ChatGPT in an experiment

Hallucinations and faulty answers aside, AI chatbots are pretty helpful – not just for regular people but also for government agencies. They help answer questions about anything under the Sun and streamline processes in a folksy, conversational manner. But given that government officials often have to deal with sensitive information, can chatbots be relied on?

To test it out, the UK Department of Education ran a trial to determine how these AI chatbots can be used by civil servants to improve their productivity, reported the BBC.

According to internal documents procured by the BBC, the project was conducted in collaboration with a London-based AI company called Faculty.ai. Its customers include the UK Home Office, NHS, OpenAI, and the BBC, among others.