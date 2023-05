Joseph James O'Connor, a British hacker, has pleaded guilty in a New York court to allegations that he broke into more than 130 celebrity Twitter accounts.

He stole $794,000 in cryptocurrencies and hacked the accounts of famous people such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama, multiple media sources reported on Wednesday.

O'Connor's "criminal activities were flagrant and malicious, and his conduct impacted multiple people's lives," according to Kenneth A. Polite Jr., an assistant attorney general in the criminal division of the U.S. Justice Department.

"He harassed, threatened, and extorted his victims, causing substantial emotional harm."