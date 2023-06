The UK government pledges to eliminate the use of Chinese-made surveillance equipment from vulnerable government sectors to protect national security.

The announcement comes after UK PM Rishi Sunak highlighted concerns against China at a press conference after the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima on May 21.

According to Reuters, Sunak said, “China poses the biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity. They are increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad.”

Britain’s Prime Minister also said that China represents the world's greatest challenge to security and prosperity, but other leading economies should not seek to fully decouple from it.