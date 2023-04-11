UK student completes essays with ChatGPT, gets a first-class grade

For its part, Cardiff University has said that it is now reviewing its policies and procedures to tackle the use of AI chatbots for academic work by its students. The student in question told the BBC that he was experimenting with the chatbot to see how much more effective it might be compared to his work.

He explained that he averaged a 2:1 on most of his assignments but decided to find out how ChatGPT would compare to another 2,500-word essay of purely his work, both of which he submitted in January. The results were stark.

He received, as expected, a 2:1 for his, but the AI achieved a solid first for its essay. "I didn't copy everything word for word, but I would prompt it with questions that gave me access to information much quicker than usual," the student told the BBC.

The student also told the BBC that he intends to continue using the chatbot to help him research and perhaps plan or frame his essays. And this student is not the only one at it.

"A recent Freedom of Information request to Cardiff University revealed that during the January 2023 assessment period, there were 14,443 visits to the ChatGPT site on the university's own wi-fi networks," the BBC said. Only the month before, the BBC reports, there were no recorded visits.

Even though there were more visits during January's assessment period, the university doesn't see any evidence that they were for nefarious reasons.