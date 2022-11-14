Ukraine calls for support in naval drone fundraising campaign

“Since February 24, the Russian army has launched more than 4,500 missiles at Ukraine. 20% of them came from the sea,” reads the campaign's website.

“Ukraine had nothing to oppose these ships, because the Ukrainian fleet lost 80% of its vessels after the occupation of Crimea in 2014. But, on October 29, 2022, naval drones hit Russian ships, was carried out exclusively by unmanned devices.”

The website goes on to describe how the attack managed to damage three Russian vessels, including the Admiral Makarov, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The event also marked the first case in history where the attack was carried out exclusively by unmanned vessels.

“The result of this daring operation was incredible - Russia has lost its undeniable advantage on the water. The killers of Ukrainian civilians — warships armed with missiles — became targets themselves,” continues the site.

“Today, Ukraine starts assembling the world’s first Naval Fleet of Drones!”

Ukraine is creating the world's first Fleet of Naval Drones — so, we are launching our biggest fundraiser yet🔥It will protect the🇺🇦waters, prevent cities from being struck by missiles, and also help unlock corridors for civilian ships that transport grain. #FleetOfNavalDrones pic.twitter.com/9V07vqZXkl — U24 (@U24_gov_ua) November 11, 2022

Named Kherson

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Federov said the first drone vessels will be named Kherson.

These powerful drones have a vessel length of 5,5 meters and a full weight of up to 1000 kg, including up to 200 kg of payload. They can reach top speeds of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) with a total range of 800 km (about 500 miles). They also boast video transmission that allows up to 3 HD video streams to control the drone and are compatible with both manual and automatic navigation.

The site goes on to say that the new drones “will defend the waters of our seas, stop Russian ships carrying missiles from leaving the bay, protect merchant ships, and perform secret missions.”