Ukraine claims its sniper shot Russian soldier 1.7 miles away, the second best kill on record

With a much larger army at command and as a provider of defense equipment to countries worldwide, Russia definitely had the upper hand in this conflict from day one. As the conflict is now completing its ninth month, Ukraine's defenses have stood their ground and even managed to push back Russian soldiers from forward positions.

The second-longest sniper kill claim

The latest update from the Ukrainian strategic command comes from their Telegram channel, which shows footage from a thermal imaging camera on top of a sniper rifle. As seen in the footage, a figure appears to be walking in the trees, and when he comes to a standstill, the scope's crosshairs settle on him. Moments later, the figure collapses to the ground.

The description provided, along with the footage, translates to, "occupier was eliminated", which likely suggests that the whole episode likely took place in occupied Ukraine. This footage has not been independently verified, but it is difficult to get confirmations regarding events on the Russian side.

The description further states that the precise shot was effected from a distance of 1.68 miles (2,710 m), beating a previously held record.

Record distance sniping kills

War-time sniper kills do not have means of verification or record keeping. Yet, the farthest hit is attributed to an unknown sniper from Canada's Joint Task Force which happened in Iraq in 2017, Business Insider reported. The distance then recorded was 2.2 miles or 3.54 km.