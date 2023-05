Ukraine has announced that it used US's air defense system Patriot to effectively intercept a Russian hypersonic missile for the first time.

The Patriot intercepted the Kinzhal missile that was launched during a nighttime raid over Kyiv on May 4, according to Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, who verified this on Telegram.

"I congratulate the Ukrainian people on the historic event. Yes, we shot down the 'unique' Kinzhal," Oleshchuk declared in a Telegram post on Saturday.

"It happened during the nighttime attack on May 4 in the skies of the Kyiv region."

Kinzhal is one of six "next generation" weapons that Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled in 2018, claiming that no air defense system in the world can shoot it down.