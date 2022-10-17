Ukraine lost a MiG-29 jet after it was hit by a kamikaze drone shrapnel

Instead, Russia has started using drones in its offense with the Iranian-made Shahed drones assuming an important role in its kamikaze attacks. Of late, Russia has been raining kamikaze drones on Kyiv, especially near the Zaporizhzhia, where a nuclear power plant is located.

What do we know about Iranian Shahed drones?

The Shahed-136 drone has been developed by Iran and was unveiled as recently as December last year. The drone belongs to the category of 'loitering munition' drones, which are a new class of weapons that are deployed first but only engage when a suitable target is identified.

During the conflict, the U.S. supplied Ukraine with Switchblade drones that fall into this category and can be launched from a tube-like ground control system. In comparison, the Shahed-136 is much larger and uses a rocket-assisted launch to get off the ground.

The fixed-wing drone is about 11 feet (3.5 m) long, with a wingspan of a little over eight feet (2.5 m). It weighs over 400 pounds (200 kg) and using a two-bladed propeller can fly at the speed of 115 miles (185 km) an hour. The engine of the drone sits in the rear while the nose contains the warhead.

The drone is autonomous and used in a swarm to evade air defenses and overwhelm ground targets and uses its optical system to identify and neutralize its target.