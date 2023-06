There’s been an uptick in celebrities sporting impractical bags which are smaller than a lipstick. But then, fashion has never been about practicality. We thought that Valentino’s 2-inch will be the smallest handbag, or finger-bag since one cannot possibly hang it on their shoulders, we’d see in our lifetime but a Brooklyn-based brand has unveiled what they call ‘the final word in bag miniaturization.’

It’s not visible to the naked eye

One would need a microscope to look at the Louis Vuitton-style handbag. The fluorescent accessory comparable to the size of a grain of salt, is crafted from Photopolymer resin and encased in a gel case, as reported by the Design Boom. The handbag will go up for auction at an exhibition at 8 Avenue Matignon in Paris, from June 20th to 24th, 2023. People can bid for the bag on Pharrell Williams’ Joopiter platform, which gathers digital-first cultural artifacts.