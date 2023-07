For the first time, the United Nations Security Council met at the New York headquarters to discuss one of the most hotly debated issues of 2023 - artificial intelligence.

Convened by the United Kingdom, the member nations discussed the risks and rewards inherent in this emerging technology, as per the press release.

Comparing AI to the printing press, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres said that while it took over 50 years for printed books to become widely available across Europe, “ChatGPT reached 100 million users in just two months.”

This comes after the United Nations led the ‘AI for Good’ conference in Geneva, which saw the attendance of some of the world’s most powerful humanoid robots.