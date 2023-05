More than 14,000 oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico remain uncapped and could potentially harm the marine ecosystems and contribute to global warming, according to a study recently published by researchers at the University of California, Davis.

As per U.S. laws, oil and gas well operators are legally required to plug the wells once production at the site has ceded. The process is fairly straightforward, with the upper area of the borehole required to be plugged by cement and then covered with sediment. The piping can then be cut off, and the site is abandoned.

Left unplugged, the well continues to seep hydrocarbons like methane which can be digested by microbial life but is then converted to carbon dioxide, which makes its way into the atmosphere. Heavier molecules remain unprocessed and become contaminants putting marine ecosystems at risk.