Surgeons remove unexploded grenade from Ukrainian soldier's chest

A tricky but successful operation

“Military doctors conducted an operation to remove a VOG grenade, which did not break, from the body of the soldier,” Maliar wrote in her post.

“The operation was carried out by one of the most experienced surgeons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Andrew Willow without electrocoagulation, as the grenade could detonate at any time. The surgical intervention was successful and the injured serviceman was sent to further rehabilitation and recovery.”

One of the surgeons holding the grenade. Hanna Maliar/ Facebook

Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine’s internal affairs ministerial adviser, further told The Guardian the team of sappers neutralized the munition in what he described as a medical procedure that would “go down in medical textbooks.”

Gerashchenko wrote in a Telegram update early on Thursday: “The unexploded part of the grenade was taken from under the heart. The grenade did not explode, but remained explosive.”

A case that will go down in medical textbooks

He further cited Yevgenia Slivko, communications adviser to the commander of the medical forces in Ukraine’s military, who noted that the patient was believed to be about 28 years old.

“There have never been such operations in the practice of our doctors. Similar was during the war in Afghanistan. About the current patient, I can say that he was born in 1994, now he is sent for rehabilitation, his condition is stable. I think this case will go down in medical textbooks,” Gerashchenko concluded.