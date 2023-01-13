An unknown Siberian community abruptly disappeared, new study finds

The research team also looked at the remains of a prehistoric shaman who lived in western Siberia some 6,500 years ago. According to the current DNA analysis, this location is more than 900 miles (1,500 kilometers) west of the group with which he shared genetic links.

A previously unknown population

Their investigation identifies a hitherto unidentified early Holocene Siberian population that resided in the Neolithic Altai-Sayan region close to the border of Russia, China, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan. They were descendants from both Paleo-Siberian and Ancient North Eurasian (ANE) people, according to DNA research.

A skull Sergey V. Semenov

“We describe a previously unknown hunter-gatherer population in the Altai as early as 7,500 years old, which is a mixture between two distinct groups that lived in Siberia during the last Ice Age,” says Cosimo Posth at the University of Tübingen, Germany, and senior author of the study.

“The Altai hunter-gatherer group contributed to many contemporaneous and subsequent populations across North Asia, showing how great the mobility of those foraging communities was," he adds.

The homeland of Denisovans

As stated in the release, Posth also suggested that the Denisovans were also found here. Additionally, this area has played a significant role in human history as a crossroads for migrations of people throughout millennia between northern Siberia, Central Asia, and East Asia.

The newly discovered gene pool might be the best source for the presumed ANE-related population that gave rise to Bronze Age populations from North and Inner Asia. This includes the Lake Baikal hunter-gatherers, the pastoralists connected to Okunevo, and the mummies from the Tarim Basin, researchers say.