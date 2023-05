In a fascinating discovery, researchers have unraveled a hidden secret behind the magnificent paintings of the Danish Golden Age. According to a study published in the esteemed journal Science Advances, Danish masters of yore turned to an unexpected source to prepare their canvases: leftovers from brewing beer.

It turns out that these artists were not just masters of the brush, but also savvy recyclers, incorporating brewery byproducts into their artistic process.

The study, conducted by esteemed experts including Cecil Krarup Andersen, a paintings conservator at the Royal Danish Academy, shed light on this unusual artistic technique.

Initially, the researchers were on the hunt for animal glue used in the paintings. However, they stumbled upon something entirely unexpected. Andersen remarked, "Then, by surprise, we found something completely different."