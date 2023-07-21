Up for auction: First interstellar message sent by humankind to the cosmos

One of the most important artifacts in the history of space exploration and recorded sound, the master copy of the famous Golden Record attached to NASA’s Voyager probes is up for grabs.

A copy of the master recording will be auctioned at the Sotheby's this month and is expected to fetch anywhere between $400,000 and $600,000.

Preceding the launch of Voyager 1 and 2 in the 1970s, space probes Pioneers 10 and 11 both carried small metal plaques which are kind of like a time capsule shot out into space for the benefit of any extraterrestrial life that might find them in the distant future.