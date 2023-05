The US Air Force is looking into other methods of rescuing troops that do not include their present and future fleets of combat search and rescue helicopters.

According to US officials, in the event of a battle with China, the present helicopters are unfit for use in the Indo-Pacific region, reported Defense One news website.

While the Air Force currently operates 99 HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters for international search and rescue operations, it has begun switching to HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters.

However, the service reduced its planned purchase of 113 HH-60Ws to 75, which irritated Congress, which added an additional 10 HH-60Ws to the 2023 budget and passed legislation to keep the production line open.

On Wednesday, representatives of the Air Force went to Capitol Hill to argue for a different approach. The military is currently thinking of "non-traditional" ways to rescue soldiers in the event that they are needed, such as "unmanned platforms."

The HH-60W is "not particularly helpful in the Chinese" area of responsibility, Lt. Gen. Richard Moore stated during a hearing of the Senate Armed Service airland subcommittee.

This is mostly due to the fact that the aircraft, which was constructed by Sikorsky, is not anticipated to be "survivable to the threat environment," according to Lt. Gen. James Slife, the service's deputy chief of staff for operations.

"You end up losing more people trying to recover somebody than the person you lost, to begin with. And so the challenge we're facing is really how to address the question of how we will do personnel recovery in a contested environment."