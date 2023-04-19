US’s Apple falls for India: Why it could be bad news for China

Apple, the world's leading phone company, has officially opened its first retail store in India, at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Hundreds of customers were able to tour the Apple Store soon after it opened. “At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India. Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said in a statement.

The burgeoning Apple market in India

Since 2016, Apple, led by Tim Cook, has been focused on market expansion in India. With the arrival of two retail stores, one of which will be launched in Delhi on Thursday, April 20, sales in the country are expected to increase. An online Apple store was also launched in 2020 in India.

As per CNBC, corporate filings indicate that Apple's sales were around $4 billion in fiscal 2022 in India. Reportedly, Apple's sales in India increased by 50 percent over the past year through March 31, reaching nearly $6 billion.

India could also be the prime destination to manufacture iPhones as supply chains shift away from China. Currently, almost all iPhones are assembled in China. According to reports, Apple intends to manufacture 25 percent of its iPhones in India. In fact, Apple began assembling its iPhone 14 in India last year.