Willow Project: Why the US approved it and what that means

The Willow Project is an oil-drilling venture that has been in the works for decades. Located in the National Petroleum Reserves (NPR) on the North Slope of Alaska, the project is an initiative of ConocoPhillips, a Houston-based energy company that is the only venture that currently has exploration and drilling ventures in the region.

The area of the Willow Project holds up to 600 million barrels of oil, and the proposal was approved by the previous administration. In its 2020 approval, ConocoPhillips had secured rights to drill five oil pads which the current administration has now reduced to three but will still allow the company to extract 90 percent of the oil from the facility.

Supporters and opponents of the Willow project

The three members of the U.S. Congress from Alaska are all in favor of the project as it is expected to create jobs in the region, increase domestic energy production, and reduce reliance on imported oil. Some Alaska Native groups are also supportive of the project since it will contribute to revenues generated from the region, which will contribute toward education and healthcare.

Those opposed to the project are Alaska Natives that live closer to the planned project as they are concerned about the health and environmental impact of the drilling. Environmentalist groups from various parts of the U.S. are also against it since the project is estimated to release 9.2 million metric tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere – the equivalent of putting two million gas-powered cars on the roads.