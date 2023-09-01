US aims to block expedition to recover Titanic's radio

The US government has approached the District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, to block a proposed expedition to the Titanic wreck site planned for May next year, The New York Times reported. The expedition, planned by a Georgia-based firm, aims to recover the Marconi telegraph wireless machine that sent out the distress signals on the fateful night in 1912.

Back in 1985, when the wreck of the ocean liner was first spotted, the US Congress called for a global accord to formalize norms for access to the wreck, which became a grave site for more than 1,500 people. Along with the US, the UK, France, and Canada deliberated on the terms of the accord.