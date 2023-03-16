US demands ByteDance to sell TikTok stakes or face ban

Though TikTok is already banned from government-issued mobile devices in the U.S., this is the first mention of a potential nationwide ban.

Harshest stance taken by the U.S. government

TikTok is required to work with Chinese intelligence services and is liable to share data with the government. U.S. concerns over the app have grown significantly over China’s national security law, which mandates that Chinese companies turn over customer data as and when requested by the government.

The WSJ reported that 60 percent of ByteDance shares are owned by global investors, 20 percent by employees, and 20 percent by its founders. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S (CFIUS) - a multi-agency federal task force that oversees national security risks in cross-border investments - had recommended in 2020 that TikTok be divested.

"If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access," TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter told Reuters.

Even at a regional level, the U.S. state of Montana recently passed a senate bill to ban the app. In response, TikTok released a statement on March 14, 2023, which said, "The ban's sponsors say it will address national security concerns, that TikTok operates as a surveillance tool of the Chinese government. That's simply not true. The fact is, all data for our U.S. users is stored on servers in the United States, and U.S.-based personnel manage access to that data and the algorithms that determine your For You feed."