US-China tensions soar: PLA deploys J-16 bombers in all theatre commands

"Chinese old-generation military aircraft like the J-7 and J-8 are not enough to deal with the increasing security challenges around its periphery," said Fu Qianshao, a retired PLA Air Force equipment specialist.

"Aircraft replacement is not taking place just in the western border, as China needs more long-range advanced warplanes to deal with increasing provocations from the United States and its allies in the South and East China seas, where the PLA's key strategic focuses are."

Western Theatre Command, which oversees border security along the contentious Himalayan border with India, was the first to receive a batch of J-16s. This command comprises the military regions of Xinjiang and Tibet.

J-16 fighter bomber was first developed in China in 2008, according to the military publication Ordnance Industry Science Technology.

It was the PLA's response to the U.S. air force's upgrade of the F-15C/D Eagle, a significant competitor of China's fourth-generation J-11B heavyweight fighter at the time.

The domestic WS-10 engine, which may be installed for a number of aircraft, including the J-16, J-11, J-10, and J-20, might increase the output of J-16 jets, noted South China Morning Post (SCMP) report on Friday.