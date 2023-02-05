US pops Chinese 'spy' balloon over Atlantic, Beijing bursts in reaction

"They successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it," U.S. President Joe Biden applauded the team that popped the balloon.

The President had earlier issued the order to bring down the balloon over water to avoid potential harm to the civilian population.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Coast Guard cleared the site around the impact area in both the air and the water.

Meanwhile, China retaliated by claiming the flyover was an accident involving a "civilian" aircraft and threatened repercussions.

China will "resolutely uphold the relevant company's legitimate rights and interests, and at the same time reserving the right to take further actions in response," said China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

This latest incident has further aggravated already strained US-Chinese affairs, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a high-stakes trip to Beijing aimed at defusing tensions.

Popping the balloon and strained relations

The hunted, massive white orb was spotted over the Carolinas on Saturday morning as it approached the Atlantic coast.

It was punctured by a missile launched from an F-22 fighter jet while it was approximately six nautical miles off the shore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.