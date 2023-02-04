Second spy balloon traced over Latin America, US-China tensions escalate

"We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," he said.

The second balloon's precise location was not made public by the Pentagon, but a U.S. official said it doesn't appear to be traveling in the direction of the U.S.

Blinken discussed the balloon's presence in U.S. airspace with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, and stated that it is a violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law.

He did, however, emphasize the United States' commitment to diplomatic engagement with China.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Blinken's trip to China, which was scheduled to be the first since October 2018, has just been postponed, not canceled.

China claims 'weather balloon' deviated

U.S. officials doubt China's claim that the entry into U.S. airspace was caused by a weather balloon that deviated from its intended path.

"The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course," said a Chinese statement on Friday.