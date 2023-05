​​US spy satellites have allegedly carried out at least 14 close-range observation flights on China's high-orbit satellites in less than two years, claimed a new study by academics in China's space program.

The Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Programme (GSSAP) satellites of the US Air Force repeatedly approached China's most expensive and sophisticated satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO), South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Friday.

"The frequent close approaches of the GSSAP satellite to Chinese high-value space assets pose a serious threat to their security," claimed the team led by researcher Cai Sheng of the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics.