Ex-Google CEO says AI as revolutionary for warfare as nuclear weapons

"Every once in a while, a new weapon, a new technology comes along that changes things," he told Wired.

"Einstein wrote a letter to Roosevelt in the 1930s saying that there is this new technology—nuclear weapons—that could change war, which it clearly did. I would argue that [AI-powered] autonomy and decentralized, distributed systems are that powerful."

He stated that the Pentagon must adapt to new technology more quickly, noting that the government has been slow to change.

Schmidt claims to be accelerating efforts to use advanced AI to power the US military and has already raised $13 million in seed funding for Istari.

The start-up, Istari, which he co-founded, uses machine learning (ML) to build and test military weapons digitally.

"The Istari team is bringing internet-type usability to models and simulations," he said.

"This unlocks the possibility of software-like agility for future physical systems—it is very exciting."

AI-warfare and China

Schmidt feels tech companies like Istari can be used to build stronger AI defenses that can compete with forces in countries like China, "attempting to bring Silicon Valley technology and thinking to the US military."

"Let's imagine we're going to build a better war-fighting system," which would essentially be a massive revamp of the world's most powerful military force, described the former CEO.