US forces downed its MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Black Sea. Here's why

A Pentagon spokesman added that the Russian fighter jets were close about half an hour before one of them struck the propellers and damaged it. The U.S. forces had to bring down the drone leading to its complete loss.

The MQ-9 Reaper

Built by General Atomics, the MQ-9 Reaper is a successor to the Predator drone and entered operational service in October 2007. The Predator started as a scouting drone but was later modified to become a light bomber.

With a wingspan of 66 feet (20 m), the Predator was designed to carry arms from the beginning and has a payload capacity of 4,000 pounds (1,814 kg). Its armaments include laser-guided bombs as well as Hellfire missiles.

The MQ-9 Predator Drone General Atomics

The drone has a single four-bladed propeller at its rear. He is remotely piloted using a forward-facing camera and a sensor pod equipped with infrared and electro-optical cameras, and a laser designator stationed underneath the head of the drone.

One of the fantastic abilities of the drone is its long endurance. Capable of staying airborne at high altitudes for over 24 hours, making it practical for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions too.

According to the U.S. report, the MQ-9 was on one such mission and reportedly unarmed when Russian fighters intercepted it. MQ-9 Reapers have been shot down before during conflicts in Yemen and even by the U.S. Air Force after losing control of one of its drones; this is the first time a Reaper has been downed without using weapons.