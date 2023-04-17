Elon Musk says the US government had full access to DMs on Twitter

This is Musk's second interview this month where he has spoken about the Twitter acquisition and its ramifications to the media, after a quickly arranged interview with the BBC last week. In that interview, Musk had said that being the CEO of the social media platform had been "painful" and the company, which had "four months to live," was now barely breaking even.

Following Musk's accusation, the Tucker Carlson interview promises to be more explosive.

How much access and how?

It is clear that the clip has been released to turn heads and get people to watch the interview. In the clip, Musk says that "the degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything" blew his mind since he was unaware of it.

While a severe accusation that affects the privacy of Twitter users, it does not delve into the depth of the matter. From the clip, it is unclear how many users were affected by this "access to everything" and what authorized this access.

Additionally, what has Musk done about this since the time he learned about this, and how does his social platform now prevent user data from government access?