M1 tanks may be too classified to be sent to Ukraine, here's why

Why are M1s complicated to export to Ukraine?

No one yet knows what specific variant of the Abrams that Ukraine's military is set to receive. Still, some models contain depleted uranium ensuring they are not readily exportable even to major allies.

According to U.S. president Joe Biden, 31 M1 tanks will be sent to the Ukrainian armed forces that will be acquired through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The exact delivery schedule remains up in the air. However U.S. officials have confirmed the export and delivery process will take months, not mere weeks.

Also unclear is whether the M1s for Ukraine will be entirely new production tanks or if they will be refurbished versions. A lot will depend on the vehicles’ armor package but the development of this aspect of the tanks remains highly classified.

The original version of this armor was engineered under a top-secret Special Access Program (SAP) nicknamed Green Grape. In 1988, a now-declassified operational security guide stated the following on the "special armor" for the Abrams:

"If [the] Special Armor, including skirts and gunshields, is breached and the interior is exposed, a properly cleared (Secret) responsible individual will immediately cover the exposed area from view and initiate action to repair the breach by welding or will evacuate the exposed armor to a maintenance facility were repairs can be made."

Years later, the security around M1 tanks remains as tight as ever. This means limits will be put around how fast the U.S. government can supply any Abrams to Ukraine. Even if the M1s for Ukraine are refurbished versions taken out of obscurity from storage and rebuilt, they are still likely to have armor packages that will need significant alterations to be safe and operational.