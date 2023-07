According to an exclusive report by the Financial Times, millions of US military emails have been sent to Mali due to a simple type in the email addresses. Containing sensitive information like crew manifests of ships or travel plans of senior staff; the issue comes from senders typing in the ".ML" rather than the ".MIL" domain at the end of email addresses. This simple mistake is not only embarrassing but could be potentially dangerous.

A simple mistake

Thankfully for all involved, these misdirected emails have (thus far) been received by a Dutch contractor who manages Mali's ".ML" domain, but this will soon revert Mali's government. The Dutch contractor managing Mali's country domain, Johannes Zuurbier, exposed the "typo leak" in which misfired emails were sent to the wrong domain. Despite numerous attempts to warn the United States about the issue, beginning in 2014, Zuurbier claims he has not had any luck. As his contract's expiration date approached, he started collecting the emails as a last-ditch effort to persuade the US to take action.