US military shoots 4th unidentified object, not ruling out aliens

The second incident took place on February 10 when U.S. fighter jets downed an object off northern Alaska. The military said it was "within U.S. sovereign airspace over U.S. territorial water".

Unmanned octagonal structure with strings spotted

Defense officials have described the object as an unmanned "octagonal structure" with strings attached. It was downed by a missile fired from an F-16 fighter jet at 14:42 local time (19:42 GMT). It has not been deemed a military threat yet. A Pentagon statement revealed that the latest object could have hindered commercial air traffic as it was traveling at 20,000ft (6,100m).

U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command, told reporters that the military has not been able to identify the three most recent objects and how they stay aloft or their whereabouts, Reuters reported.

When asked if the airborne objects could have an extraterrestrial origin, VanHerck said: "I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything."

"At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it," he said during a Pentagon briefing on Sunday.

Extraterrestrial life has not been ruled out yet

Last year, hundreds of new reports of UFO sightings were investigated. However, none produced solid evidence of aliens visiting Earth or crash-landing on the planet.

Ronald Moultrie, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, told reporters in December 2022 that he had not seen anything in the files to indicate intelligent alien life, Reuters reported.